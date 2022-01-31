Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Parks & Wildlife Management Authority"

Zimparks is mandated with the protection, management and administration of the wildlife of Zimbabwe.<ref name="zimparks"> [http://zimparks.org/about-zimparks/ About ZIMPARKS | Zimparks],'' retrieved: 1 Jul 2018''</ref>

Zimbabwe Parks & Wildlife Management Authority is a government agency that administers all National Parks in Zimbabwe. It operates under the Parks and Wildlife Act of 1975.

The Authority manages one of the largest estates in the country, about 5 million hectares of land or 13% of Zimbabwe’s total land area.

The Authority has a mandate to manage the entire wildlife population of Zimbabwe, whether on private or communal lands. Private landowners can utilize the wildlife on their land but are still accountable to the Authority for the welfare of the animals.

Zimparks is mandated with the protection, management and administration of the wildlife of Zimbabwe.[1]

