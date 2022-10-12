Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Peace Project"
See [[History of Zimbabwe Timeline]]. <br/>
See [[History of Zimbabwe Timeline]]. <br/>
Zimbabwe Peace Project was established in '''2000''' by a group of non-governmental and church organisations. The initial members of ZPP were [[Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe]] (CCJPZ), [[Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe]] (EFZ), [[Zimbabwe Council of Churches]], [[Zimbabwe Human Rights Association]] (ZIMRIGHTS), [[Civic Education Network Trust]] (CIVNET), [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)]], Zimbabwe Liberators Platform (ZLP), Zimbabwe Civic Education Trust, Counselling Services Unit (CSU) and Nonviolent Action and Strategies for Social Change(NOVASC).
Zimbabwe Peace Project was established in '''2000''' by a group of non-governmental and church organisations. The initial members of ZPP were [[Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe]] (CCJPZ), [[Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe]] (EFZ), [[Zimbabwe Council of Churches]], [[Zimbabwe Human Rights Association]] (ZIMRIGHTS), [[Civic Education Network Trust]] (CIVNET), [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)]], Zimbabwe Liberators Platform (ZLP), Zimbabwe Civic Education Trust, Counselling Services Unit (CSU) and Nonviolent Action and Strategies for Social Change(NOVASC).
Over the years, the ZPP member partners portfolio has altered as new organisations have come on board while others have ceased to exist, and yet others taken on new and different focus, among other reasons. Current member organisations are Catholic Commission of Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZIMRIGHTS), Civic Education Network Trust (CIVNET), Counselling Services Unit (CSU), Habbakuk Trust, Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) and [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] (ZLHR).
Over the years, the ZPP member partners portfolio has altered as new organisations have come on board while others have ceased to exist, and yet others taken on new and different focus, among other reasons. Current member organisations are Catholic Commission of Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZIMRIGHTS), Civic Education Network Trust (CIVNET), Counselling Services Unit (CSU), Habbakuk Trust, Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) and [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] (ZLHR).
Since inception ZPP has produced timely national monthly monitoring reports on violence and human rights violations which have been circulated to over 2000 stakeholders. The demand for ZPP reports has grown with the reports being packaged to meet the requirements of the different audiences and users.<ref name="zimpeaceproject"> [https://www.zimpeaceproject.com/about-us/], ''Zimbabwe Peace Project, Accessed: 9 September, 2020''</ref>
Since inception ZPPhas produced timely national monthly monitoring reports on violence and human rights violations which have been circulated to over 2000 stakeholders. The demand for ZPP reports has grown with the reports being packaged to meet the requirements of the different audiences and users. <ref name="zimpeaceproject"> [https://www.zimpeaceproject.com/about-us/], ''Zimbabwe Peace Project, Accessed: 9 September, 2020''</ref>
==Vision==
A Zimbabwe where there is Peace, Justice, Dignity and Development for all.
A Zimbabwe where there is Peace, Justice, Dignity and Development for all.
|+
Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP)is an organisation monitoring and documenting violence and human rights abuses across the country through a network of peace observers.[1] It is a non-profit making organization which works to document breaches of peace and provide peace building through a factual, dynamic and thematic ICP based Human Rights Monitoring system, disseminated to policy makers and stakeholders.
See History of Zimbabwe Timeline.
Contact
Address: PO Box BE 427, Belvedere, Harare.
Phone: +263 4 293 0180 -2 or +263 4 756 174.
Hotline/WhatsApp: +263774883417/+263 774 883 406.
Web: https://zimpeaceproject.com/.
History
Zimbabwe Peace Project was established in 2000 by a group of non-governmental and church organisations. The initial members of ZPP were Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZIMRIGHTS), Civic Education Network Trust (CIVNET), Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), Zimbabwe Liberators Platform (ZLP), Zimbabwe Civic Education Trust, Counselling Services Unit (CSU) and Nonviolent Action and Strategies for Social Change(NOVASC).
Over the years, the ZPP member partners portfolio has altered as new organisations have come on board while others have ceased to exist, and yet others taken on new and different focus, among other reasons. Current member organisations are Catholic Commission of Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZIMRIGHTS), Civic Education Network Trust (CIVNET), Counselling Services Unit (CSU), Habbakuk Trust, Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).
Since inception ZPP has produced timely national monthly monitoring reports on violence and human rights violations which have been circulated to over 2000 stakeholders. The demand for ZPP reports has grown with the reports being packaged to meet the requirements of the different audiences and users. [2]
Organisation Structure
Personnel
National Director - Ms. Jestina Mukoko
On 4 October 2022, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) held its Annual General Meeting: Elections resulted in:
- Dzikamai Bere as Chair,
- Madrine Chiku as Vice-chair,
- Pastor Trevor Masuku as Treasurer (retained). [3]
Vision
A Zimbabwe where there is Peace, Justice, Dignity and Development for all.
Mission
To work for sustainable peace through monitoring, documentation, advocacy and community peace building interventions with our members and partners
Core Purposes
Advancing Sustainable Peace in Zimbabwe
Core/Foundation Values
- Respect for Human & Women’s Rights
- Respect & Tolerance of Diversity
- Justice & Public Accountability
- Commitment to the vulnerable and Marginalised
Strategic Objectives
- To be positioned as a leader in quantitative & qualitative trends, patterns on systematic human rights violations in Zimbabwe
- To be identified as a promoter of peace & campaigner against human rights violations
- To have sufficient capacity that enables ZPP to effectively deliver on its mandate
- To be part of a coalition that shares learning experiences & expertise with like-minded local, regional and international organizations
- To have victims access redress, and perpetrators brought to book
- To have the Monthly Monitoring Report used as reference for perpetrator conviction, victim redress and policy influence by key stakeholders