Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Peace Project"
Revision as of 16:27, 9 September 2020
Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP)is an organisation monitoring and documenting violence and human rights abuses across the country through a network of peace observers.[1] It is a non-profit making organization which works to document breaches of peace and provide peace building through a factual, dynamic and thematic ICP based Human Rights Monitoring system, disseminated to policy makers and stakeholders.
Contents
Background
Zimbabwe Peace Project was established in 2000 by a group of non-governmental and church organisations. The initial members of ZPP were Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZIMRIGHTS), Civic Education Network Trust (CIVNET), Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), Zimbabwe Liberators Platform (ZLP), Zimbabwe Civic Education Trust, Counselling Services Unit (CSU) and Nonviolent Action and Strategies for Social Change(NOVASC).
Over the years, the ZPP member partners portfolio has altered as new organisations have come on board while others have ceased to exist, and yet others taken on new and different focus, among other reasons. Current member organisations are Catholic Commission of Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZIMRIGHTS), Civic Education Network Trust (CIVNET), Counselling Services Unit (CSU), Habbakuk Trust, Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).
Since inception ZPP has produced timely national monthly monitoring reports on violence and human rights violations which have been circulated to over 2000 stakeholders. The demand for ZPP reports has grown with the reports being packaged to meet the requirements of the different audiences and users.[2]
Vision
A Zimbabwe where there is Peace, Justice, Dignity and Development for all.
Mission
To work for sustainable peace through monitoring, documentation, advocacy and community peace building interventions with our members and partners
Core Purposes
Advancing Sustainable Peace in Zimbabwe
Core/Foundation Values
- Respect for Human & Women’s Rights
- Respect & Tolerance of Diversity
- Justice & Public Accountability
- Commitment to the vulnerable and Marginalised
Strategic Objectives
- To be positioned as a leader in quantitative & qualitative trends, patterns on systematic human rights violations in Zimbabwe
- To be identified as a promoter of peace & campaigner against human rights violations
- To have sufficient capacity that enables ZPP to effectively deliver on its mandate
- To be part of a coalition that shares learning experiences & expertise with like-minded local, regional and international organizations
- To have victims access redress, and perpetrators brought to book
- To have the Monthly Monitoring Report used as reference for perpetrator conviction, victim redress and policy influence by key stakeholders
National Director
Ms. Jestina Mukoko
Contact
Zimbabwe Peace Project P O Box BE 427, Belvedere Harare Zimbabwe