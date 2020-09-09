Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Peace Project"

Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP)is an organisation monitoring and documenting violence and human rights abuses across the country through a network of peace observers.[1] It is a non-profit making organization which works to document breaches of peace and provide peace building through a factual, dynamic and thematic ICP based Human Rights Monitoring system, disseminated to policy makers and stakeholders.

Background

Zimbabwe Peace Project was established in 2000 by a group of non-governmental and church organisations. The initial members of ZPP were Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZIMRIGHTS), Civic Education Network Trust (CIVNET), Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), Zimbabwe Liberators Platform (ZLP), Zimbabwe Civic Education Trust, Counselling Services Unit (CSU) and Nonviolent Action and Strategies for Social Change(NOVASC).

Over the years, the ZPP member partners portfolio has altered as new organisations have come on board while others have ceased to exist, and yet others taken on new and different focus, among other reasons. Current member organisations are Catholic Commission of Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZIMRIGHTS), Civic Education Network Trust (CIVNET), Counselling Services Unit (CSU), Habbakuk Trust, Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Since inception ZPP has produced timely national monthly monitoring reports on violence and human rights violations which have been circulated to over 2000 stakeholders. The demand for ZPP reports has grown with the reports being packaged to meet the requirements of the different audiences and users.[2]

Vision

A Zimbabwe where there is Peace, Justice, Dignity and Development for all.

Mission

To work for sustainable peace through monitoring, documentation, advocacy and community peace building interventions with our members and partners

Core Purposes

Advancing Sustainable Peace in Zimbabwe

Core/Foundation Values

Respect for Human & Women’s Rights

Respect & Tolerance of Diversity

Justice & Public Accountability

Commitment to the vulnerable and Marginalised

Strategic Objectives

To be positioned as a leader in quantitative & qualitative trends, patterns on systematic human rights violations in Zimbabwe

To be identified as a promoter of peace & campaigner against human rights violations

To have sufficient capacity that enables ZPP to effectively deliver on its mandate

To be part of a coalition that shares learning experiences & expertise with like-minded local, regional and international organizations

To have victims access redress, and perpetrators brought to book

To have the Monthly Monitoring Report used as reference for perpetrator conviction, victim redress and policy influence by key stakeholders

National Director

Ms. Jestina Mukoko

Zimbabwe Peace Project P O Box BE 427, Belvedere Harare Zimbabwe









References