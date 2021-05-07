Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Post-Independence Name Changes"

Gweru Concession Road Sign

After the country's independence in 1980, Zimbabwe (which itself had been called Rhodesia before) embarked on a process of changing city and town names. Some notable organisations had their names changed as well.

Name that changed

Salisbury = Harare

Umtali = Mutare

Marandelas = Marondera

Queque = Kwekwe

Gatooma= Kadoma

Hartely= Chegutu

Sinoia = Chinhoyi

Inyanga= Nyanga

Selukwe= Shurugwi

Shabani= Zvishavane

Belingwe = Mberengwa

Ft Victoria = Masvingo

Excesville = Esigodini

Mvukwesi = Mvurwi

Melsetter = Chimanimani

Chipinga = Chipinge

Gwelo = Gweru

Sipolilo = Guruve

Enkledorn = Chivhu

Andrew Flemming Hospital = Parirenyatwa Hospital

Sabi River = Save River

Names that did not change