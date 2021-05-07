Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Post-Independence Name Changes"

Pindula

After the country's independence in 1980, Zimbabwe (which itself had been called Rhodesia before) embarked on a process of changing city and town names. Some notable organisations had their names changed as well.

Name that changed

  • Salisbury = Harare
  • Umtali = Mutare
  • Marandelas = Marondera
  • Queque = Kwekwe
  • Gatooma= Kadoma
  • Hartely= Chegutu
  • Sinoia = Chinhoyi
  • Inyanga= Nyanga
  • Selukwe= Shurugwi
  • Shabani= Zvishavane
  • Belingwe = Mberengwa
  • Ft Victoria = Masvingo
  • Excesville = Esigodini
  • Mvukwesi = Mvurwi
  • Melsetter = Chimanimani
  • Chipinga = Chipinge
  • Gwelo = Gweru
  • Sipolilo = Guruve
  • Enkledorn = Chivhu
  • Andrew Flemming Hospital = Parirenyatwa Hospital
  • Sabi River = Save River

Names that did not change

  • Bulawayo
