Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Post-Independence Name Changes"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Gweru Concession Road Sign After the country's independence in 1980, Zimbabwe (which itself had been called Rhodesia before) emba...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:26, 7 May 2021
After the country's independence in 1980, Zimbabwe (which itself had been called Rhodesia before) embarked on a process of changing city and town names. Some notable organisations had their names changed as well.
Name that changed
- Salisbury = Harare
- Umtali = Mutare
- Marandelas = Marondera
- Queque = Kwekwe
- Gatooma= Kadoma
- Hartely= Chegutu
- Sinoia = Chinhoyi
- Inyanga= Nyanga
- Selukwe= Shurugwi
- Shabani= Zvishavane
- Belingwe = Mberengwa
- Ft Victoria = Masvingo
- Excesville = Esigodini
- Mvukwesi = Mvurwi
- Melsetter = Chimanimani
- Chipinga = Chipinge
- Gwelo = Gweru
- Sipolilo = Guruve
- Enkledorn = Chivhu
- Andrew Flemming Hospital = Parirenyatwa Hospital
- Sabi River = Save River
Names that did not change
- Bulawayo