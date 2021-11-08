Pindula

[[File:Zimbabwe-Premier-Soccer-League.jpg|thumb|right|Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers]] The 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League started on 5 November 2021. Tino Benza was the first player to score in the 2021/22 season as Herentals College Football Club beat Harare City Football Club by one goal. The first hattricks were scored by Nyasha Chintuli and Lloyd Katongomara.
  
 
Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers

The 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League started on 5 November 2021. Tino Benza was the first player to score in the 2021/22 season as Herentals College Football Club beat Harare City Football Club by one goal. The first hattricks were scored by Nyasha Chintuli and Lloyd Katongomara.

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers
Position Player Club Goals
1. Nyasha Chintuli Ngezi Platinum F.C. 3
2. Lloyd Katongomara Manica Diamonds Football Club 3
3. Thando Ngwenya FC Platinum 2
4. Innocent Macheka FC Platinum 1
5. Donald Teguru FC Platinum 1
6. Oscar Bhebhe FC Platinum 1
7. Brian Banda FC Platinum 1
8. Tino Benza Herentals Football Club 1
9. Munashe Pini Chicken Inn Football Club 1
10. Anelka Chivandire Ngezi Platinum F.C. 1
11. Walter Vuwa Ngezi Platinum F.C. 1
12. Edgar Mhungu Black Rhinos Football Club 1
13. Tawanda Macheke Black Rhinos Football Club 1
14. Tichaona Mabvura Manica Diamonds Football Club 1
15. Shadreck Nyahwa Dynamos Football Club 1
16. Billy Veremu Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club 1
17. Tenax Football Club 1
