Revision as of 09:22, 8 November 2021
The 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League started on 5 November 2021. Tino Benza was the first player to score in the 2021/22 season as Herentals College Football Club beat Harare City Football Club by one goal. The first hattricks were scored by Nyasha Chintuli and Lloyd Katongomara.
Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1.
|Nyasha Chintuli
|Ngezi Platinum F.C.
|3
|2.
|Lloyd Katongomara
|Manica Diamonds Football Club
|3
|3.
|Thando Ngwenya
|FC Platinum
|2
|4.
|Innocent Macheka
|FC Platinum
|1
|5.
|Donald Teguru
|FC Platinum
|1
|6.
|Oscar Bhebhe
|FC Platinum
|1
|7.
|Brian Banda
|FC Platinum
|1
|8.
|Tino Benza
|Herentals Football Club
|1
|9.
|Munashe Pini
|Chicken Inn Football Club
|1
|10.
|Anelka Chivandire
|Ngezi Platinum F.C.
|1
|11.
|Walter Vuwa
|Ngezi Platinum F.C.
|1
|12.
|Edgar Mhungu
|Black Rhinos Football Club
|1
|13.
|Tawanda Macheke
|Black Rhinos Football Club
|1
|14.
|Tichaona Mabvura
|Manica Diamonds Football Club
|1
|15.
|Shadreck Nyahwa
|Dynamos Football Club
|1
|16.
|Billy Veremu
|Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club
|1
|17.
|Tenax Football Club
|1