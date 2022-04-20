Pindula

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers

The 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League started on 5 November 2021. Tino Benza was the first player to score in the 2021/22 season as Herentals College Football Club beat Harare City Football Club by one goal. The first hattricks were scored by Nyasha Chintuli and Lloyd Katongomara.

Position Player Club Goals
1. Nyasha Chintuli Ngezi Platinum F.C. 3
2. Lloyd Katongomara Manica Diamonds Football Club 3
3. Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya FC Platinum 2
4. Innocent Mucheneka FC Platinum 1
5. Donald Teguru FC Platinum 1
6. Oscar Bhebhe FC Platinum 1
7. Brian Banda FC Platinum 1
8. Tino Benza Herentals Football Club 1
9. Munashe Pini Chicken Inn Football Club 1
10. Anelka Chivandire Ngezi Platinum F.C. 1
11. Walter Vuwa Ngezi Platinum F.C. 1
12. Edgar Mhungu Black Rhinos Football Club 1
13. Tawanda Macheke Black Rhinos Football Club 1
14. Tichaona Mabvura Manica Diamonds Football Club 1
15. Shadreck Nyahwa Dynamos Football Club 1
16. Billy Veremu Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club 1
17. Farai Mugumwa Tenax Football Club 1
