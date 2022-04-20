Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 46:
|Line 46:
|title= Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title= Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers,
|+
|keywords= Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers, /22
|description=
|description=
|image= Zimbabwe-Premier-Soccer-League.jpg
|image= Zimbabwe-Premier-Soccer-League.jpg
Revision as of 11:56, 20 April 2022
The 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League started on 5 November 2021. Tino Benza was the first player to score in the 2021/22 season as Herentals College Football Club beat Harare City Football Club by one goal. The first hattricks were scored by Nyasha Chintuli and Lloyd Katongomara.
Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021/22 Top Scorers
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1.
|Nyasha Chintuli
|Ngezi Platinum F.C.
|3
|2.
|Lloyd Katongomara
|Manica Diamonds Football Club
|3
|3.
|Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya
|FC Platinum
|2
|4.
|Innocent Mucheneka
|FC Platinum
|1
|5.
|Donald Teguru
|FC Platinum
|1
|6.
|Oscar Bhebhe
|FC Platinum
|1
|7.
|Brian Banda
|FC Platinum
|1
|8.
|Tino Benza
|Herentals Football Club
|1
|9.
|Munashe Pini
|Chicken Inn Football Club
|1
|10.
|Anelka Chivandire
|Ngezi Platinum F.C.
|1
|11.
|Walter Vuwa
|Ngezi Platinum F.C.
|1
|12.
|Edgar Mhungu
|Black Rhinos Football Club
|1
|13.
|Tawanda Macheke
|Black Rhinos Football Club
|1
|14.
|Tichaona Mabvura
|Manica Diamonds Football Club
|1
|15.
|Shadreck Nyahwa
|Dynamos Football Club
|1
|16.
|Billy Veremu
|Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club
|1
|17.
|Farai Mugumwa
|Tenax Football Club
|1