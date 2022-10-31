Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services"

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) is responsible for the "protection of society from criminal elements through the incarceration and rehabilitation of convicted persons and others who are lawfully required to be detained, and their reintegration into society; and the administration of prisons and correctional facilities", according to Section 227 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013.[1]

It operates under the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Evolution

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service succeeded the Rhodesia Prison Service which was established by colonial authorities in the 19th century.

It was formed at independence in 1980 and moved away from oppressing, punishing and humiliating offenders to the rehabilitation of the offender.

In 2013 the organisation adopted the name Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service.

The first prison to be established was Salisbury Prison (now Harare Central Prison). It was created in 1892 to deal with natives arrested during the uprisings in Mashonaland.

The second prison to be established was Bulawayo Prison (Grey Prison) following the defeat of the Ndebele state in 1894.

Between 1900 to 1910, a number of penal centres were established throughout the country.

These included Chinhoyi, Chivhu, Gwanda, Gweru, Hwange, Kwekwe, Marondera, Masvingo, Murewa, Mutare, Mutoko, Rusape and Tsholotsho.