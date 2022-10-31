Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services"
|
(Created page with "The '''Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)''' is responsible for the "protection of society from criminal elements through the incarceration and rehabilitation of...")
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 20:
|Line 20:
== Structure ==
== Structure ==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Government Security Agencies]]
[[Category:Government Security Agencies]]
Latest revision as of 14:06, 31 October 2022
The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) is responsible for the "protection of society from criminal elements through the incarceration and rehabilitation of convicted persons and others who are lawfully required to be detained, and their reintegration into society; and the administration of prisons and correctional facilities", according to Section 227 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013.[1]
It operates under the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.
Evolution
The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service succeeded the Rhodesia Prison Service which was established by colonial authorities in the 19th century.
It was formed at independence in 1980 and moved away from oppressing, punishing and humiliating offenders to the rehabilitation of the offender.
In 2013 the organisation adopted the name Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service.
The first prison to be established was Salisbury Prison (now Harare Central Prison). It was created in 1892 to deal with natives arrested during the uprisings in Mashonaland.
The second prison to be established was Bulawayo Prison (Grey Prison) following the defeat of the Ndebele state in 1894.
Between 1900 to 1910, a number of penal centres were established throughout the country.
These included Chinhoyi, Chivhu, Gwanda, Gweru, Hwange, Kwekwe, Marondera, Masvingo, Murewa, Mutare, Mutoko, Rusape and Tsholotsho.
Structure
The ZPCS is divided into four main portfolios each headed by a Deputy Commissioner General namely Administration, Correctional Services, Audit & Inspectorate and Human Resources.
The prisons are administered under 10 provinces aligned to the 10 political provinces of the country and all the 10 Provincial Headquarters report directly to the National Headquarters.
The 10 provinces are Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South.
There are 10 Provincial Commanders who provide the superintendence, direction and control of the organisation at provincial level and further provide an upward link to the Commissioner General.
The ZPCS also has a training school headed by a Commandant as well as a Staff College headed by a Principal.
- President of the Republic of Zimbabwe
- Minister of Justice, Labour and Parliamentary Affairs
- Commissioner General
- Deputy Commissioner General
Main Sections
General Duties Section
Comprises staff other than the Specialist and Technical staff, whose mandate is to provide security services/requirements, superintends and administrates prisons and correctional institutions.
Technical Section
Is composed of artisans from the Workshops and Construction Directorates that include motor mechanics, carpenters, welders, upholsterers, builders and others. This section also includes qualified agronomists and other specialists in the field of Agriculture who are responsible for the department’s agricultural production as well as training inmates in the same.
Specialist Section
Includes qualified teachers; Ministers of Religion that is Pastors functioning as Prisons and Correctional service Chaplains; as well as professional health staff such as medical doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and environmental health technicians among other health personnel.
Prisons
Prisons in Harare Metropolitan
- Chikurubi Farm Prison
- Chikurubi Female Prison
- Chikurubi Maximum Prison
- Harare Central Prison
- Harare Remand Prison
Prisons in Bulawayo Metropolitan
- Khami Maximum Prison
- Khami Remand Prison
- Khami Medium Prison
- Mlondolozi Prison
- Imbizo /Heany Prison
- Ntabazinduna Prison
- Woodvale Prison
Prisons in Matabeleland North
- Anju Prison
- Binga Prison
- Hwange Prison
- Inyathi Prison
- Lupane Prison
- Nkayi Prison
- Tsholotsho Prison
Prisons in Matabeleland South
- Gwanda Prison
- Plumtree Prison
- Esigodini Prison
- Filabusi Prison
- Kezi Prison
Further Reading
- ↑ Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, Published: No Date was Given Retrieved: 31 October 2022