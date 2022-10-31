Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services"

Includes qualified teachers; Ministers of Religion that is Pastors functioning as Prisons and Correctional service Chaplains; as well as professional health staff such as medical doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and environmental health technicians among other health personnel.

Is composed of artisans from the Workshops and Construction Directorates that include motor mechanics, carpenters, welders, upholsterers, builders and others. This section also includes qualified agronomists and other specialists in the field of Agriculture who are responsible for the department’s agricultural production as well as training inmates in the same.

Comprises staff other than the Specialist and Technical staff, whose mandate is to provide security services/requirements, superintends and administrates prisons and correctional institutions.

The ZPCS also has a training school headed by a Commandant as well as a Staff College headed by a Principal.

There are 10 Provincial Commanders who provide the superintendence, direction and control of the organisation at provincial level and further provide an upward link to the Commissioner General.

The prisons are administered under 10 provinces aligned to the 10 political provinces of the country and all the 10 Provincial Headquarters report directly to the National Headquarters.

The ZPCS is divided into four main portfolios each headed by a Deputy Commissioner General namely Administration, Correctional Services, Audit & Inspectorate and Human Resources.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) is responsible for the "protection of society from criminal elements through the incarceration and rehabilitation of convicted persons and others who are lawfully required to be detained, and their reintegration into society; and the administration of prisons and correctional facilities", according to Section 227 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013.[1]

It operates under the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Evolution

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service succeeded the Rhodesia Prison Service which was established by colonial authorities in the 19th century.

It was formed at independence in 1980 and moved away from oppressing, punishing and humiliating offenders to the rehabilitation of the offender.

In 2013 the organisation adopted the name Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service.

The first prison to be established was Salisbury Prison (now Harare Central Prison). It was created in 1892 to deal with natives arrested during the uprisings in Mashonaland.

The second prison to be established was Bulawayo Prison (Grey Prison) following the defeat of the Ndebele state in 1894.

Between 1900 to 1910, a number of penal centres were established throughout the country.

These included Chinhoyi, Chivhu, Gwanda, Gweru, Hwange, Kwekwe, Marondera, Masvingo, Murewa, Mutare, Mutoko, Rusape and Tsholotsho.

Structure

The 10 provinces are Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South.

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Minister of Justice, Labour and Parliamentary Affairs

Commissioner General

Deputy Commissioner General

Main Sections

Prisons

Prisons in Harare Metropolitan

Chikurubi Farm Prison

Chikurubi Female Prison

Chikurubi Maximum Prison

Harare Central Prison

Harare Remand Prison

Prisons in Bulawayo Metropolitan

Khami Maximum Prison

Khami Remand Prison

Khami Medium Prison

Mlondolozi Prison

Imbizo /Heany Prison

Ntabazinduna Prison

Woodvale Prison

Prisons in Matabeleland North

Anju Prison

Binga Prison

Hwange Prison

Inyathi Prison

Lupane Prison

Nkayi Prison

Tsholotsho Prison

Prisons in Matabeleland South

Gwanda Prison

Plumtree Prison

Esigodini Prison

Filabusi Prison

Kezi Prison