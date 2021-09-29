Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Provinces"
Zimbabwe is divided into ten Provinces;
- Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).
- Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province).
- Mashonaland West Province
- Mashonaland Central Province
- Mashonaland East Province