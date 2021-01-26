Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Provinces"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Zimbabwe is divided into ten Provinces; * Bulawayo Province * Harare Province * Manicaland Province * Mashonaland West Province * Mashonaland Central Pr...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
* [[Manicaland Province]]
* [[Manicaland Province]]
|−
* [[Mashonaland West
|+
* [[Mashonaland West]]
* [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
* [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
Revision as of 11:34, 26 January 2021
Zimbabwe is divided into ten Provinces;
- Mashonaland West Province