Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Provinces"

Latest revision as of 12:52, 26 January 2021
Zimbabwe is divided into ten Provinces;
- Bulawayo Province (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).
- Harare Province (officially Harare Metropolitan Province).
- Mashonaland West Province
- Mashonaland Central Province
- Mashonaland East Province