Zimbabwe Rainbow Community (ZRC) is a non-profit-making organization focused on empowering male sex workers including men who have sex with other men (MSM), gay and bisexual men through different programs in the country.
The organisation's activities include Advocacy, Activism, Capacity building, Research and Information, Community Development, and Outreach work.
The organisation's stated vision is:
A Zimbabwe where Male Sex Workers have:
- Health: To make sure where Male Sex Workers have Equitable Access to Health.
- Justice: Being protected and respected by the law
- Power: Empowered to make informed choices and to be who they are.
Videos
Contacts and Social Media Pages
- Facebook: zimraincommunity
- Website: https://zimraincom.wixsite.com/website
- Email: zrc@zimraincom.org.zw
- Address: 91 Selous Avenue, CBD, Harare
- Phone: +263 8644 298 095/6
Leadership
The Zimbabwe Rainbow community is led by:
- Lawrence Phiri - Director
- Rodney Chirunga - Programs Manager