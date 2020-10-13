Zimbabwe Rainbow Community logo

Zimbabwe Rainbow Community (ZRC) is a non-profit-making organization focused on empowering male sex workers including men who have sex with other men (MSM), gay and bisexual men through different programs in the country.

The organisation's activities include Advocacy, Activism, Capacity building, Research and Information, Community Development, and Outreach work.

The organisation's stated vision is:

A Zimbabwe where Male Sex Workers have: Health: To make sure where Male Sex Workers have Equitable Access to Health. Justice: Being protected and respected by the law Power: Empowered to make informed choices and to be who they are.

Videos

Zimbabwe Rainbow Community on a panel of the Undomesticated Podcast by Yamikani







Facebook: zimraincommunity

Website: https://zimraincom.wixsite.com/website

Email: zrc@zimraincom.org.zw

Address: 91 Selous Avenue, CBD, Harare

Phone: +263 8644 298 095/6

Zimbabwe Rainbow Community Staff Members

Leadership

The Zimbabwe Rainbow community is led by:

Lawrence Phiri - Director

Rodney Chirunga - Programs Manager