'''Zimbabwe Republic Police High School'''
is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Harare]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility. |+
'''Zimbabwe Republic Police High School''' in [[Harare]]. The school .
The school opened in 2001 and is closely affiliated to the [[ Zimbabwe Republic Police]] . Most of the students are children of members of the police force but the school is also open to ordinary Zimbabweans who want their children to receive their education at the school.<ref name= "standard">Wellington Zimbowa [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/06/08/discipline-determination-drive-zrp-high-school/ Discipline, determination drive ZRP High School], ''The Standard'', Published: June 8, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2015</ref> |+
The school is
The school is one of the most outstanding secondary schools in Zimbabwe. As of 2014, the school was said to have made it into the top three of the [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council]] O' Level results after posting a series of impressive results as high as 95,58% pass rate. The school offers ten ordinary level subjects plus commercials, arts and sciences for Advanced level. Each year the school is said to have at least three of its students awarded scholarships to attend university outside of the country especially in America courtesy of te United States Embassy.<ref name="standard"/> The school is also hailed for its emphasis on discipline and hard work, attributes which have immensely contributed to the school's success.<ref name=" herald">[http://www. herald.co.zw/ only- five- fail-at-zrp-high/ Only Five Fail at ZRP], ''The Herald'', Published: February 12, 2013, Retrieved: April 30, 2015</ref>
==References==
|Zimbabwe Republic Police High School
|Location
|Harare
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4 861666
Zimbabwe Republic Police High School was set up by the 2001 Commissioner of Police (ZRP), Augustine Chihuri, in Harare. The school is also open to non-police force members' children.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 866 Borrowdale Road, Hatcliffe, Scam Way, Off Alped Rd Harare.
Telephone: +263 4 861666, +263 242 860544, 077 458 2122.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The school opened in 2001 and is closely affiliated to the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Most of the students are children of members of the police force but the school is also open to Zimbabwean civilians.[1]
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Headmasters
2003–2006 - Mr. Rinashe
2007–2008 - Mr. Tarehwa
2008–2018 - Mr. J. Chingonzoh
2018 – present (2021) - Mr. Mazhombwe
As of 2014, the school was said to have made it into the top three of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council O’ Level results after posting a series of impressive results as high as 95,58% pass rate. The school offers ten ordinary level subjects plus commercials, arts and sciences for Advanced level. Each year the school is said to have at least three of its students awarded scholarships to attend university outside of the country especially in America courtesy of the United States Embassy.[1] The school is also hailed for its emphasis on discipline and hard work, attributes which have immensely contributed to the school's success.[2]
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Wellington Zimbowa Discipline, determination drive ZRP High School, The Standard, Published: June 8, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2015
- ↑ Only Five Fail at ZRP, The Herald, Published: February 12, 2013, Retrieved: April 30, 2015