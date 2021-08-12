As of '''2014''', the school was said to have made it into the top three of the [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council]] O’ Level results after posting a series of impressive results as high as 95,58% pass rate. The school offers ten ordinary level subjects plus commercials, arts and sciences for Advanced level. Each year the school is said to have at least three of its students awarded scholarships to attend university outside of the country especially in America courtesy of the United States Embassy.<ref name="standard"/> The school is also hailed for its emphasis on discipline and hard work, attributes which have immensely contributed to the school's success.<ref name="herald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/only-five-fail-at-zrp-high/ Only Five Fail at ZRP], ''The Herald'', Published: February 12, 2013, Retrieved: April 30, 2015</ref>

The school opened in '''2001''' and is closely affiliated to the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police ]] . Most of the students are children of members of the police force but the school is also open to Zimbabwean civilians .<ref name=" standard "> Wellington Zimbowa [http://www. thestandard .co.zw/ 2014/06/08/discipline - determination - drive -zrp-high -school / Discipline, determination drive ZRP High School ], ''The Standard '', Published: June 8 , 2014 , Retrieved: April 30, 2015</ref>

The school opened in 2001 and is closely affiliated to the [[ Zimbabwe Republic Police ]] . Most of the students are children of members of the police force but the school is also open to ordinary Zimbabweans who want their children to receive their education at the school.<ref name = "standard">Wellington Zimbowa [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/06/08/discipline-determination-drive-zrp-high-school/ Discipline, determination drive ZRP High School], ''The Standard'', Published: June 8, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2015</ref>

'''Zimbabwe Republic Police High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Harare]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has a boarding facility .





Location

Address: 866 Borrowdale Road, Hatcliffe, Scam Way, Off Alped Rd Harare.

Telephone: +263 4 861666, +263 242 860544, 077 458 2122.

History

The school opened in 2001 and is closely affiliated to the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Most of the students are children of members of the police force but the school is also open to Zimbabwean civilians.[1]

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmasters 2003–2006 - Mr. Rinashe

2007–2008 - Mr. Tarehwa

2008–2018 - Mr. J. Chingonzoh

2018 – present (2021) - Mr. Mazhombwe



As of 2014, the school was said to have made it into the top three of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council O’ Level results after posting a series of impressive results as high as 95,58% pass rate. The school offers ten ordinary level subjects plus commercials, arts and sciences for Advanced level. Each year the school is said to have at least three of its students awarded scholarships to attend university outside of the country especially in America courtesy of the United States Embassy.[1] The school is also hailed for its emphasis on discipline and hard work, attributes which have immensely contributed to the school's success.[2]

Events

Associations

