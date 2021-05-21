Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Scenic Sites"
|
(→Scenes)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
These places give a view of Zimbabwe scenery.
These places give a view of Zimbabwe scenery.
|+
==Scenes==
==Scenes==
Latest revision as of 12:39, 21 May 2021
These places give a view of Zimbabwe scenery.
See also National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
Scenes
- Mukuvisi Woodlands
- Chirinda Forest and the Big Tree
- Chewore Safari Area, Dinosaur Footprint Sites
- National Botanical Gardens
- Ewanrigg Botanical Garden
- Chewore Fossil Forest Site
- Mort's Tree
- Orbicular Granite Formation
- Sentinel Ranch Dinosaur Fossils
- The Inodzi Gums – the tallest trees in Zimbabwe
- The Traveller’s Tree
- Bunga Forest Botanical Reserve
- Murahwa’s Hill Nature Reserve
- The Cecil Kop Nature Reserve
- Mutare Main Park Aloe Gardens
- Pit Structures
- World's View, Nyanga
- Murray MacDougall Drive
- Devil’s Pass and Fort Watts
- The Big Tree at Mountain Home Farm