Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) tender scandal"

−

'''The Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Tender scandal''' was unearthed by a Comptroller and Auditor's Report. The report exposed financial irregularities at ZIMSEC involving close to US$2 million. ZIMSEC flouted tender procedures, paid service providers US$1,8 million without proper invoicing, overpaid some suppliers and bought a Nissan UD truck for US$149 000 that had not been delivered for a significant period after the time the audit was conducted.

+