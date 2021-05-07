Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools"
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Ordinary Level results for November 2018 were released on Friday February 2019. The examination body also announced a list of top hundred performing schools for the November 2018 examinations. The top 100 schools in their order are as follows:
- John Tallach High School : 100%
- Anderson Secondary School : 97.1%
- Zimbabwe Republic Police Borrowdale: 96.58%
- Monte Cassino Secondary School: 96.15%
- Nyanga High School : 96%
- St Ignatius College: 95.95%
- Nyazura Adventist School: 94.63%
- Regina Mundi Secondary School: 93.75%
- St Dominics Chishawasha School: 93.26%
- Kriste Mambo Secondary School :92.3%
- Moleli High School : 92.3%
- Langham Secondary School : 92.05%
- St Faith’s Secondary School :91.94%
- St Augustine’s Penhalonga : 91.91%
- Sandringham Secondary:89.18%
- Chikwingwizha Secondary School: 88.1%
- Marist Brothers Secondary School: 87.3%
- St Davids Bonda Secondary School: 86.73%
- St Antony’s High School : 86.49%
- Alpha College: 85.71%
- Ruya Adventist Secondary : 85.05%
- Serima Secondary:85%
- Hama Secondary School: 84.09%
- Goromonzi High School: 83.77%
- St Francis of Assisi High School: 83.67%
- St Francis Xavier’s Kutama: 83.44%
- Howard High School : 83.15%
- Nyadire Secondary School: 82.81%
- Bernard Mizeki College :82.54%
- Bradley Secondary School :82.01%
- Mt St Mary’s Secondary School: 81. 4%
- St Dominic’s High School : 81.15%
- St Columba’s High School : 80.84
- Gokomere High School :80.5%
- Marange High School: 80.42%
- Marondera High School:79.52%
- Hartzell High School:79.31%
- Shungu High School :79.27%
- Sanyati Baptist Secondary School: 78.81%
- Pamushana Secondary School:78.46%
- Mazowe High School:78.33%
- Waddilove High School:76.73%
- Lundi Secondary School:75.47%
- St Anne’s Goto Secondary School:74.49%
- Mandedza High School:74.44%
- Rusununguko High School:74.41%
- Mukaro High School :74.21%
- Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School:73.55%
- Chibi High School:72.83%.
- St Patrick’s Secondary School:72.73%
- Nhowe Secondary School :72.31%
- Zimuto Secondary School:72.19%
- Dadaya Secondary School 72%
- St Albert’s Secondary School :71.43%
- Berejena Secondary School:70.87%
- Makumbe High School: 70.8%
- Maranatha Adventist Secondary School:69.86%
- Hanke Adventist Secondary School:69.32%
- Mutendi High School :68.27%
- Daramombe Secondary School:67.97%
- St Peters (Mbare Secondary School): 67. 95%
- St Paul’s Musami :67.8%
- Nyashanu Secondary School :67.76%
- David Livingstone Secondary School:67.31%
- All Souls High School:66.95%
- Emmanuel Secondary School :66.95%
- Murewa High School :66.92%
- Usher Secondary School:66.92%
- Green Gables High School:65.79%
- Minda Secondary School :64.95%
- St Johns Secondary School:64.89%
- Presbyterian Secondary School:64.84%
- Silveira Secondary School:64.67%
- Nagle House:64.4%
- Queen Elizabeth School :62.86%
- Holy Cross Secondary School:62.75%
- St KiIlian’s Secondary School :61.73%
- Adventist Secondary School :61.32%
- Msthabezi Secondary School :61.11%
- Mutare Girls High School : 60.84%
- St Michaels’ High School :58.97%
- Mt Selinda High School :58.97%
- St Benedict’s Secondary School :58.95%
- St Joseph’s Secondary School:58.94%
- Makumbi High School:58.76%
- Kwenda Secondary School:58.55%
- Pakame Secondary School:58.46%
- Chindunduma No 2 Secondary:57.98%
- Loreto Secondary School :57.69%
- [[Msengezi High Schoo]l]] : 57.34%
- Thekwane High School: 57.14%
- Chemhanza Secondary School :57.14%
- Mashoko Secondary School : 56.73%
- Jameson High School : 56.67%
- Ngezi Secondary School : 56.65%
- Inyathi Secondary School:56.32%
- Lydia Chimonyo Secondary School: 56.03%
- St John’s High School :55.74%
- Mucheke No 2 Ndarama School :55.4%
- St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary:55.33%
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.