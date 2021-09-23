Pindula

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Ordinary Level results for November 2018 were released in February 2019. The examination body also announced a list of top hundred performing schools for the November 2018 examinations.

See also High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

The top 100 schools in their order are as follows:

  1. John Tallach High School : 100%
  2. Anderson Adventist High School : 97.1%
  3. Zimbabwe Republic Police High School: 96.58%
  4. Monte Cassino Secondary School: 96.15%
  5. Nyanga High School : 96%
  6. St Ignatius College: 95.95%
  7. Nyazura Adventist School: 94.63%
  8. Regina Mundi Secondary School: 93.75%
  9. St Dominics Chishawasha School: 93.26%
  10. Kriste Mambo Secondary School :92.3%
  11. Moleli High School : 92.3%
  12. Langham Secondary School : 92.05%
  13. St Faith’s Secondary School :91.94%
  14. St Augustine's High School (Penhalonga) : 91.91%
  15. Sandringham Secondary School:89.18%
  16. Chikwingwizha Secondary School: 88.1%
  17. Marist Brothers Secondary School: 87.3%
  18. St Davids Bonda Secondary School: 86.73%
  19. St Antony’s High School : 86.49%
  20. Alpha College: 85.71%
  21. Ruya High School : 85.05%
  22. Serima Secondary School:85%
  23. Hama Secondary School: 84.09%
  24. Goromonzi High School: 83.77%
  25. St Francis of Assisi High School: 83.67%
  26. St Francis Xavier’s Kutama: 83.44%
  27. Howard High School : 83.15%
  28. Nyadire Secondary School: 82.81%
  29. Bernard Mizeki College :82.54%
  30. Bradley Secondary School :82.01%
  31. St Mary's Secondary School (Wedza): 81. 4%
  32. St Dominic’s High School : 81.15%
  33. St Columba's High School (Honde Valley) : 80.84
  34. Gokomere High School :80.5%
  35. Marange High School: 80.42%
  36. Marondera High School:79.52%
  37. Hartzell High School:79.31%
  38. Shungu High School :79.27%
  39. Sanyati Baptist Secondary School: 78.81%
  40. Pamushana Secondary School:78.46%
  41. Mazowe High School:78.33%
  42. Waddilove High School:76.73%
  43. Lundi Secondary School:75.47%
  44. St Anne’s Goto Secondary School:74.49%
  45. Mandedza High School:74.44%
  46. Rusununguko High School:74.41%
  47. Mukaro High School :74.21%
  48. Nyahuni (Makunde) Secondary School:73.55%
  49. Chibi High School:72.83%.
  50. St Patrick’s Secondary School:72.73%
  51. Nhowe Secondary School :72.31%
  52. Zimuto Secondary School:72.19%
  53. Dadaya Secondary School 72%
  54. St Albert’s Secondary School :71.43%
  55. Berejena Secondary School:70.87%
  56. Makumbe High School: 70.8%
  57. Maranatha Adventist School:69.86%
  58. Hanke Adventist Secondary School:69.32%
  59. Mutendi High School :68.27%
  60. Daramombe Secondary School:67.97%
  61. St. Peters Secondary School (Mbare Secondary School): 67. 95%
  62. St Paul’s Musami :67.8%
  63. Nyashanu Secondary School :67.76%
  64. David Livingstone Secondary School:67.31%
  65. All Souls High School:66.95%
  66. Emmanuel Secondary School :66.95%
  67. Murewa High School :66.92%
  68. Usher Secondary School:66.92%
  69. Green Gables High School:65.79%
  70. Minda High School :64.95%
  71. St John's College:64.89%
  72. Presbyterian Secondary School:64.84%
  73. Silveira Secondary School:64.67%
  74. Nagle House:64.4%
  75. Queen Elizabeth School :62.86%
  76. Holy Cross Secondary School:62.75%
  77. St KiIlian’s Secondary School :61.73%
  78. Adventist Secondary School :61.32%
  79. Msthabezi Secondary School :61.11%
  80. Mutare Girls High School : 60.84%
  81. St Michaels’ High School :58.97%
  82. Mt Selinda High School :58.97%
  83. St Benedict's Secondary School :58.95%
  84. St Joseph’s Secondary School:58.94%
  85. Makumbi High School:58.76%
  86. Kwenda Secondary School:58.55%
  87. Pakame Secondary School:58.46%
  88. Chindunduma No 2 Secondary:57.98%
  89. Loreto High School :57.69%
  90. Msengezi High School : 57.34%
  91. Thekwane High School: 57.14%
  92. Chemhanza Secondary School :57.14%
  93. Mashoko Secondary School : 56.73%
  94. Jameson High School : 56.67%
  95. Ngezi Secondary School : 56.65%
  96. Inyathi Secondary School:56.32%
  97. Lydia Chimonyo Secondary: 56.03%
  98. St John's High School :55.74%
  99. Mucheke High School :55.4%
  100. St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary:55.33%


See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

