Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA)"

The inaugural edition of the HIC was held in Harare in 2014 and was officially opened by the Vice President [[Joice Mujuru]]. The Minister of Tourism [[Walter Mzembi]] was also one of the state officials who were present. More than 14 countries form all over the world came and took part in the colourful week long festival. Entertainment was provided by the Samba dancers from Brazil. Local artists such as [[Jah Prayzah]], [[Alick Macheso]], [[Winky D]], [[Sulumani Chimbetu]], among others, also thrilled the festival attendants living behind a legacy of great entertainments for the citizens of Harare as well as foreigners who had come to witness the event.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is a corporate body responsible for tourism promotion, planning and development, research and the enforcement of standards and services. To this end, the organiation's mission is to promote the sustainable growth and development of tourism in Zimbabwe for the social and economic benefit of the nation through setting and monitoring of standards, marketing activities.[1]

The organ specifically deals with tourism with the key mandate of promoting the country's tourist attractions as well as marketing its natural wonders. The parastatal was formed from the Tourism Act 1996 Chapter 14:20 with a mandate of marketing Zimbabwe as a Tourism Destination.[2]

The local authority does a lot of networking with both locals and foreign governments in its quest to market the country's tourism and boost national revenue. This is done through the signing of agreements with governments, embassies and international organisations to portray Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination.[3] Locally, the body works in harmony with local hospitality companies such as Rainbow Tourism Group. A number of festivals are also organised annually to boost the country's tourism inflow.

Festivals and Events

The ZTA is one of the vibrant parastatals in Zimbabwe which organise some of the most famous and popular festivities in the country. These include the Harare International Carnival which had its inaugural edition in 2014, the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) and the Sanganai/ Hlanganani Travel Expo.

Harare International Carnival

The Harare International Carnival is a week long annual festival that encompasses a series of events and festivities.[4] It is aimed at advancing the arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe as well as uniting the populace. It is all about celebrating Zimbabwe's diversity, getting communities together, getting to know one another, in the love and harmony that builds our country into a peaceful and promising place for everyone.[4] Zimbabwe as a country boasts of the rich cultural traditional events which celebrate the seven wonders of the country in activity, jubilation and color.



The Harare International Festival of the Arts is one of the popular festivals not only in Zimbabwe but also world over. It is a 6-day annual festival and workshop programme that showcases local, regional and international arts and culture in a comprehensive festival programme of theatre,dance, music, circus, street performance, spoken word, visual arts.[5]

HIFA has come to be seen as an important symbol of something positive about Zimbabwe, unifying socially and culturally disparate groups of Zimbabweans at a time of ideological conflict and political uncertainty bringing huge audiences together to celebrate something positive – the healing and constructive capacity of the arts.[5] HIFA 2013 will be the 14th Festival. Since its inception in 1999, the Festival has received recognition for its support of arts and culture in Zimbabwe and is seen as a major contributor to development in this area. HIFA is now the largest cultural event in Zimbabwe and among the eight major festivals in Africa.[5]

Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Travel and Tourism Africa Fair

Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Travel and Tourism Africa Fair is an annual Tourism Trade Fair organized by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. It showcases the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products, and attracts international visitors and media from across the world.[6]

The Fair is the successor of Shanyai/Vakatshani, the Zimbabwe International Travel Expo (ZITE) that was held annually at the Harare International Conference Centre. ZITE started as a small expo in 1982 and grew over the years to become one of Africa’s leading tourism showcases by 2007. The past editions of Sanganai/ Hlanganani were a resounding success and attracted the leading African destinations and major world tourism markets such as South Africa, Botswana, Malaysia, China, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Indonesia, Italy and many others.[6]

Destinations

The ZTA administers the key tourist destinations in the country. These include:

Awards

2012 - Companies or Institutions doing the most to enhance Tourism and Conservation. 2012 - ZTA for Victoria Falls - Exciting/Interesting/ Historical Sites/Buildings. 2012 - ZTA for Great Zimbabwe Museum, Second Prize- Exciting/Interesting/ Historical Sites/Buildings.[7]