Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Transformative Party"

Zimbabwe Transformative Party

Zimbabwe Transformative Party is a Zimbabwean political party. It was announced on 26 May 2022. Its founding leader is Parere Kunyenzura.

Background

The launch of the party was held in Harare on 26 May 2022.

Values

A leadership in Government that is driven by the fear of the Lord.

A commitment to economic recovery and the betterment of the living standards of Zimbabwe’s citizenry.

Accountability of the Government about its revenue and expenditure, including, but not limited to, mineral revenue.

General accountability of the Government to the electorate.

Observation of the rule of law by the Government.

Observation of property rights by the Government.

A commitment to the upholding of human rights as enshrined in sections 44 to 87 of our Constitution.

Taming corruption in deed and in word.

Political tolerance to divergent views and constructive criticism and being open to reason, knowing quite well that correct ideas come from the people and that no one has a monopoly of knowledge.

Depolarization of Zimbabwe’s citizenry and her political landscape.

Infrastructural development, both soft and hard infrastructure; including the rehabilitation of our road networks.

Improving the country’s health delivery system.

Improving and steadying the country’s supply of energy.

Improving the country’s education system.

The party says it intends to implement transformative or life-changing approaches to the system of governance. Changes that are lasting; changes that are marked; changes that eventually lead to individual, social, religious and economic systems to re-vision and introspect themselves.

== Slogan ==



Baba: Ndimi muchatimiririra kupinda mu Canaan. Asi chivimbiso chatitambudza.

Nkosi: Nguwe ozasimela ekungeneni kwethu e Canaan. Kodwa isithembiso sakho sesisihlupha.

Kanda vote yako: Pamuchinjikwa ipapo. Pamupostori ipapo. Pagemenzi ipapo.

Phosa i vote yakho: Esiphambanweni khonapho. Kumpostoli khonapho. Kugemesi khonapho.

References

NEW: Zimbabwe Transformative Party Formed Pindula News, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: January 24, 2022