Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe United Passenger’s Company bribery scandal"

[[Category:Corruption Scandals]]
Latest revision as of 13:56, 1 March 2023
The Zimbabwe United Passenger’s company (ZUPCO) bribery scandal, 2018, involved, among other co-accused, Charles Nherera, the chairman of the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO). He was charged with soliciting for bribes from South African firm, Gift Investments, worth US$85 000.
Crime