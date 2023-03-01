Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe United Passenger’s Company bribery scandal"

Pindula

'''The Zimbabwe United Passenger's company (ZUPCO) bribery scandal''' involved, among other co-accused, [[Charles Nherera]], the chairman of the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO). He was charged with soliciting for bribes from South African firm, Gift Investments, worth US$85 000.
'''The Zimbabwe United Passenger’s company (ZUPCO) bribery scandal''', '''2018''', involved, among other co-accused, [[Charles Nherera]], the chairman of the [[Zimbabwe United Passenger Company]] (ZUPCO). He was charged with soliciting for bribes from South African firm, Gift Investments, worth US$85 000.
  
The Zimbabwe United Passenger’s company (ZUPCO) bribery scandal, 2018, involved, among other co-accused, Charles Nherera, the chairman of the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO). He was charged with soliciting for bribes from South African firm, Gift Investments, worth US$85 000. 

