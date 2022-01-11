Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Unity Movement"
==Notable Members==
*Edgar Tekere
* Edgar Tekere
*[[Patrick Kombayi]]
* [[Patrick Kombayi]]
==References==
Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM) was a political party in Zimbabwe. Its president was Edgar Tekere. The party is known for having challenged the unofficial one-party system that was existent in Zimbabwe in the early 1990s.