Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Unity Movement"

* [[Edgar Tekere]]
* [[Patrick Kombayi]]
 
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM) was a political party in Zimbabwe. Its president was Edgar Tekere. The party is known for having challenged the unofficial one-party system that was existent in Zimbabwe in the early 1990s.

Notable Members

References

