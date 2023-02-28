Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Waste"
Zimbabwe Waste are in recycled plastics, manly LDPE, HDPE and PP.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 8159 8th Close, Glen Norah, Harare.
Phone: Shylet Dapi - 0733 368537
Email:
Website:
Materials
Collect LDPE. Chip HDPE and PP.
2020 - ±2 tons