Zimbabwe Waste are in recycled plastics, manly LDPE, HDPE and PP.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 8159 8th Close, Glen Norah, Harare.
Phone: Shylet Dapi - 0733 368537
Email:
Website:

Materials

Collect LDPE. Chip HDPE and PP.

2020 - ±2 tons

