The Zimbabwe women's national cricket team represents Zimbabwe in international women's cricket. The team is organised by Zimbabwe Cricket, a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

History

Zimbabwe made its international debut in 2006, at the ICC Africa regional qualifier for the Women's Cricket World Cup. By winning that tournament, the team qualified for the 2008 World Cup Qualifier, eventually placing fifth out of eight teams by defeating Scotland in a play-off. However, at the 2011 World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe had much less success, failing to win a single match. At the 2013 World Twenty20 Qualifier the team placed sixth out of eight teams, while at the 2015 edition the team placed third, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the 2016 World Twenty20.

In December 2018, Mary-Anne Musonda was appointed as the captain of the team, replacing Chipo Mugeri.

Current Squad

Chipo Mugeri

Precious Marange

Christabel Chatonzwa

Tasmeen Granger

Sharne Mayers

Audrey Mazvishaya

Thandakwenkosi Mlilo

Pellagia Mujaji

Modester Mupachikwa (wk)

Mary-Anne Musonda (C)

Nomatter Mutasa

Josephine Nkomo

Nonhlanhla Nyathi (wk)

Loreen Tshuma

Francisca Chipare

Esther Mbofana

Nomvelo Sibanda

Coaching staff

Head coach: Gary Brent

Manager: Caroline Nyamande

Physiotherapist: Farai Mabasa

Bowling Coach: Trevor Garwe

Analyst: Keith Kulinga

Fitness Trainer: Clement Rizhibowa

Fielding Coach: Walter Chawaguta

Rankings

Zimbabwe women are ranked 12th in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings as of 2 February 2021 and they haven't lost a match since 2019.

Barred from the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Zimbabwe cricket has seen a lot in the last two years since 2019. From being barred from the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifiers to being suspended from international cricket due to a stand-off between the ICC and Zimbabwean authorities to postponed World Cup Qualifiers in Sri Lanka, the country’s players have waited long to play cricket at the top level.

However, finally they saw light at the end of the tunnel, when Pakistan agreed for a short tour starting from 11 February 2021 in Harare for three one-dayers and two T20Is. The series will also mark the first time Zimbabwe will play international cricket since May 2019.

“We were elated. It was the best news ever, it’s like we were waiting in limbo. One foot in and one foot out so we literally jumped with joy,” Zimbabwe women’s team manager Caroline Nyamande was quoted as saying to The Saturday Herald.[1]

“Obviously, we were devastated by missing out on the T20 World Cup qualifiers due to the ICC ban and I must say it’s been tough being in the wilderness for almost two years. It’s something that we have been trying to manage that the players don’t lose heart and stay focused on our main goal, that of qualifying for the World Cup and ultimately obtaining ODI status.”

Pakistan Women's Tour to Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe national women's cricket team will be playing One-Day and T20 International series against Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Tour of Zimbabwe 2021 at Harare Sports Club on 9, 12 and 14 February 2021 for ODIs and 17, 19 and 20 February 2021 for the T20I. The Pakistan team arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on 4 February 2021.

The series will mark the first time the Zimbabwe senior women’s team will be involved in international cricket since May 2019. Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan are set to use the tour as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, a 10-team tournament that will be held in June and July.

The top three teams from that qualifying event will progress to the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. The Pakistan senior women’s team were touring South Africa and agreed to stop over in Harare after Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) engaged the Pakistan Cricket Board prior to the latest Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions imposed by the government.

Zimbabwe Cricket successfully hosted domestic competitions in a controlled environment, and they will host the Pakistan women series in a bio-secure bubble in order to greatly minimise the risk of the coronavirus spreading. Stringent protocols for the proposed tour are already in place, with the ZC COVID-19 Committee, which includes the organisation’s chief medical officer Dr Solomon Madzogo, meeting twice a week to ensure all is in place for a safe series.[2]

Zimbabwe does not have Women's One Day International (WODI) status, so the 50-over matches will not be classed as such.[8] Ahead of the tour Zimbabwe's coach, Adam Chifo, said that one of the aims would be for the team to eventually gain WODI status.[9] On 5 February 2021, the Pakistan team arrived in Harare for their first ever tour of the country.

Zimbabwe Women's squad to face Pakistan Women:

Mary-Anne Musonda (Captain)

Ashley Ndiraya

Precious Marange

Pelajia Mujaji

Chiedza Dhururu

Modester Mupachikwa

Kellies Ndlovu

Tasmeen Granger

Esther Mbofana

Francesca Chipare

Loryn Phiri

Nomvelo Sibanda

Josephine Nkomo

Audrey Mazvishaya

Christabel Chatonzwa

