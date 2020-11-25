Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team"

The Zimbabwe women's national cricket team represents Zimbabwe in international women's cricket. The team is organised by Zimbabwe Cricket, a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

History

Zimbabwe made its international debut in 2006, at the ICC Africa regional qualifier for the Women's Cricket World Cup. By winning that tournament, the team qualified for the 2008 World Cup Qualifier, eventually placing fifth out of eight teams by defeating Scotland in a play-off. However, at the 2011 World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe had much less success, failing to win a single match. At the 2013 World Twenty20 Qualifier the team placed sixth out of eight teams, while at the 2015 edition the team placed third, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the 2016 World Twenty20.

In December 2018, Mary-Anne Musonda was appointed as the captain of the team, replacing Chipo Mugeri.

Current Squad

Chipo Mugeri

Precious Marange

Christabel Chatonzwa

Tasmeen Granger

Sharne Mayers

Audrey Mazvishaya

Thandakwenkosi Mlilo

Pellagia Mujaji

Modester Mupachikwa (wk)

Mary-Anne Musonda (C)

Nomatter Mutasa

Josephine Nkomo

Nonhlanhla Nyathi (wk)

Loreen Tshuma

Coaching staff

National Director of Coaching: Andy Waller

Head coach: Zoe Goss

Assistant coach: Leonard Nhamburo

Assistant coach: Mufaro Chiturumani

Batting Consultant: Ramnaresh Sarwan

Bowling Consultant: Suwini de Alwis