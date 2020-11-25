Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team"
==Coaching staff==
==Coaching staff==
National Director of Coaching: [[Andy Waller]]
National Director of Coaching: [[Andy Waller]]
Head coach: [[Zoe Goss]]
Head coach: [[Zoe Goss]]
Assistant coach: Leonard Nhamburo
Assistant coach: Leonard Nhamburo
Assistant coach: Mufaro Chiturumani
Assistant coach: Mufaro Chiturumani
Batting Consultant: Ramnaresh Sarwan
Batting Consultant: Ramnaresh Sarwan
Bowling Consultant: Suwini de Alwis
Bowling Consultant: Suwini de Alwis
==References==
==References==
The Zimbabwe women's national cricket team represents Zimbabwe in international women's cricket. The team is organised by Zimbabwe Cricket, a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
History
Zimbabwe made its international debut in 2006, at the ICC Africa regional qualifier for the Women's Cricket World Cup. By winning that tournament, the team qualified for the 2008 World Cup Qualifier, eventually placing fifth out of eight teams by defeating Scotland in a play-off. However, at the 2011 World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe had much less success, failing to win a single match. At the 2013 World Twenty20 Qualifier the team placed sixth out of eight teams, while at the 2015 edition the team placed third, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the 2016 World Twenty20.
In December 2018, Mary-Anne Musonda was appointed as the captain of the team, replacing Chipo Mugeri.
Current Squad
- Chipo Mugeri
- Precious Marange
- Christabel Chatonzwa
- Tasmeen Granger
- Sharne Mayers
- Audrey Mazvishaya
- Thandakwenkosi Mlilo
- Pellagia Mujaji
- Modester Mupachikwa (wk)
- Mary-Anne Musonda (C)
- Nomatter Mutasa
- Josephine Nkomo
- Nonhlanhla Nyathi (wk)
- Loreen Tshuma
Coaching staff
- National Director of Coaching: Andy Waller
- Head coach: Zoe Goss
- Assistant coach: Leonard Nhamburo
- Assistant coach: Mufaro Chiturumani
- Batting Consultant: Ramnaresh Sarwan
- Bowling Consultant: Suwini de Alwis