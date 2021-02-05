Zimbabwe Cricket successfully hosted domestic competitions in a controlled environment, and they will host the Pakistan women series in a bio-secure bubble in order to greatly minimise the risk of the coronavirus spreading. Stringent protocols for the proposed tour are already in place, with the ZC COVID-19 Committee, which includes the organisation’s chief medical officer Dr Solomon Madzogo, meeting twice a week to ensure all is in place for a safe series.

The top three teams from that qualifying event will progress to the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. The Pakistan senior women’s team were touring South Africa and agreed to stop over in [[Harare]] after [[Zimbabwe Cricket]] (ZC) engaged the Pakistan Cricket Board prior to the latest [[Coronavirus]] (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions imposed by the government.

The series will mark the first time the Zimbabwe senior women’s team will be involved in international cricket since May 2019. Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan are set to use the tour as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, a 10-team tournament that will be held in June and July.

The Zimbabwe national women's cricket team will be playing One-Day and T20 International series against Pakistan Women's cricket team at [[Harare Sports Club]] on 9, 12 and 14 February 2021 for ODIs and 17, 19 and 20 February 2021 for the T20I. The Pakistan team arrived at the [[Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport]] on 4 February 2021.

Zimbabwe women are ranked 12th in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings as of 2 February 2021 and they haven't lost a match since 2019.

[[File:Zimbabwe Women Cricket Players after beating Namibia.jpg|thumb|Zimbabwe Women Cricket Players after beating Namibia]] The '''Zimbabwe women's national cricket team''' represents [[Zimbabwe]] in international women's cricket. The team is organised by [[Zimbabwe Cricket]], a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

History

Zimbabwe made its international debut in 2006, at the ICC Africa regional qualifier for the Women's Cricket World Cup. By winning that tournament, the team qualified for the 2008 World Cup Qualifier, eventually placing fifth out of eight teams by defeating Scotland in a play-off. However, at the 2011 World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe had much less success, failing to win a single match. At the 2013 World Twenty20 Qualifier the team placed sixth out of eight teams, while at the 2015 edition the team placed third, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the 2016 World Twenty20.

In December 2018, Mary-Anne Musonda was appointed as the captain of the team, replacing Chipo Mugeri.

Current Squad

Chipo Mugeri

Precious Marange

Christabel Chatonzwa

Tasmeen Granger

Sharne Mayers

Audrey Mazvishaya

Thandakwenkosi Mlilo

Pellagia Mujaji

Modester Mupachikwa (wk)

Mary-Anne Musonda (C)

Nomatter Mutasa

Josephine Nkomo

Nonhlanhla Nyathi (wk)

Loreen Tshuma

Coaching staff

National Director of Coaching: Andy Waller

Head coach: Zoe Goss

Assistant coach: Leonard Nhamburo

Assistant coach: Mufaro Chiturumani

Batting Consultant: Ramnaresh Sarwan

Bowling Consultant: Suwini de Alwis

Rankings

Pakistan Women's Tour to Zimbabwe

