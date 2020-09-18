Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Youth Biodiversity Network (ZYBN)"

[[File:Zimbabwe Youth Biodiversity Network.jpg|thumb|Zimbabwe Youth Biodiversity Network]] '''The Zimbabwe Youth Biodiversity Network (ZYBN)''' is a registered national chapter of the Global Youth Biodiversity Network (GYBN).

Background

It was established on 26 October 2017, following the first GYBN Capacity Building Workshop, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2017. ZYBN was created out of the need to advocate for biodiversity protection and to create a platform for young people and communities to engage and actively participate in biodiversity conservation.[1]

What is Biodiversity?

Short for ‘biological diversity’, it is the variety of life on Earth and the natural patterns it forms. From genes and chromosomes to animals, plants, and ecosystems, biodiversity is the web of life that governs all ecological interactions.

The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) officially defines biodiversity as, “The variability among living organisms from all sources including, inter alia, terrestrial, marine and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are part; this includes diversity within species, between species and of ecosystems”

Vision

The Zimbabwe Youth Biodiversity Network envisions a world where people understand, value, and conserve the diversity of life on Earth.

Mission

Their mission is to build a national coalition of individuals and youth organizations to halt the loss of biodiversity through mobilizing and empowering young people whilst raising national awareness on the importance of biodiversity.

Objectives

To raise awareness about biodiversity and nature conservation in Zimbabwe.

To create a national network of young people and environmental organizations in Zimbabwe to foster participation in biodiversity conservation.

To popularize the aims and purpose of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and to promote its objectives amongst the youth and citizens within Zimbabwe.

Strategic Priorities

To develop and implement capacity building, outreach and awareness raising activities.

To create a platform for sharing knowledge, skills and experiences on biodiversity issues and conservation.

To engage and work with other environmental institutions on biodiversity conservation at local, national and international levels.

To support young people and communities in the creation and scaling of innovative solutions for biodiversity conservation.

To participate in biodiversity conservation and policy formulation affecting the three components of biological diversity: genetic resources, ecosystems and endangered species of Zimbabwe’s flora and fauna.

What they do

ZYBN works on a range of issues at the local, national, regional and global levels. Through our actions, ZYBN seeks to inspire Zimbabwean youth and future leaders to work for the sustainable use and conservation of biodiversity for a healthy environment and society.

Project: Saving the Samanga Monkeys ZYBN is currently working on a project aimed at highlighting the plight of the Samanga Monkeys and the threats they face from deforestation and climate change. This project also focuses on engaging young people to actively participate in preserving their surrounding biodiversity.

Capacity Building

They facilitate activities for young people and young leaders to enhance their skills and knowledge in relation to informed engagement in the UN CBD system.

Policy and Advocacy

They bring together young people with different backgrounds, to actively participate and make meaningful contribution to biodiversity management, policy and implementation at all levels.

Empowerment and Action

They provide a platform for dialogue and network that will enable young people to lead , address challenges as well as to bring their advocacy and conservation impact to the next level.

References