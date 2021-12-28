The Zimbabwe Youth Presidential Support Organisation Trust (ZYPSOT) is an organisation that supports Emmerson Mnangagwa. The organisation also seeks to promote partnerships and collaborations among the youths as they work with the government to push towards the achievement of Vision 2030. [1]

ZYPSOT went around Zimbabwe with Passion Java donating hampers. In December 2021, the organisation donated numerous food hampers to Chitungwiza residents, especially widows and child-headed families. Passion Java said the philanthropic work had the backing of President Mnangagwa and would be extended to the rural folk across Zimbabwe.[2]