Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Youth Presidential Support Organisation Trust"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
*[[Tempter Paul Tungwarara]]
*[[Tempter Paul Tungwarara]]
|+
|+
==Philanthropic Activities==
==Philanthropic Activities==
Latest revision as of 11:36, 28 December 2021
The Zimbabwe Youth Presidential Support Organisation Trust (ZYPSOT) is an organisation that supports Emmerson Mnangagwa. The organisation also seeks to promote partnerships and collaborations among the youths as they work with the government to push towards the achievement of Vision 2030. [1]
Members
President
Philanthropic Activities
ZYPSOT went around Zimbabwe with Passion Java donating hampers. In December 2021, the organisation donated numerous food hampers to Chitungwiza residents, especially widows and child-headed families. Passion Java said the philanthropic work had the backing of President Mnangagwa and would be extended to the rural folk across Zimbabwe.[2]
References
- ↑ Zim Youth Presidential Support Organisation to donate to youths in Bulawayo, Daily News, Published: December 24, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021
- ↑ Passion Java, Zyspot donate hampers to Chi-town residents, The Sunday Mail, Published: December 19, 2021, Retrieved: December 28, 2021