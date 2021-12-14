The Zimbabwe e-Passport is an Electronic Passport that was launched on 14 December 2021 by Emmerson Mnangagwa as part of efforts to safeguard immigration security.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Is The e-passport

For an ordinary new e-passport, one has to pay US$100. CBZ Bank was handed a monopoly of payments for application fees.

For an emergency or express e-passport, one will be required to pay US$200.

A nominal fee of US$20 shall be charged for every passport application fee processed at any CBZ Bank Branch countrywide.

Who Is Making The Passports?

Zimbabwe's Government and Garsu Pasaulis (GP) as the implementing partner for the e-passport and production of other vital civil registration documents.[1]

Will Traditional Passports Still Be Valid?

According to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage all valid traditional passports remain in use. However, Statutory Instrument 273 of 2021 "The current type of passports, issued before the date of operation of these regulations, will cease to be acceptable internationally by 31st December 2023, and will therefore need to be replaced by e-passports in terms of these regulations."

References

↑ New passport launch set for today, The Herald, Published: December 14, 2021, Retrieved: December 14, 2021 , Published: December 14, 2021, Retrieved: December 14, 2021



