==Frequently Asked Questions==
*According to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage all valid traditional passports remain in use. However, Statutory Instrument 273 of 2021 "The current type of passports, issued before the date of operation of these regulations, will cease to be acceptable internationally by 31st December 2023, and will therefore need to be replaced by e-passports in terms of these regulations."
==References==
Latest revision as of 14:37, 14 December 2021
The Zimbabwe e-Passport is an Electronic Passport that was launched on 14 December 2021 by Emmerson Mnangagwa as part of efforts to safeguard immigration security.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is An Electronic Passport (e-passport)?
- An e-passport is a conventional passport that has a chip implanted in one of its pages. The chip contains data or information essential in verifying the identity of the passport. The information in the chip includes the personal data found on the data page of the passport, the biometrics (physical characteristics that can be used to identify individuals, such as a photograph) of the passport holder, the unique chip identification number, and a digital signature. The e-passport also enhances border protection and security for countries.
How Much Is The e-passport
- For an ordinary new e-passport, one has to pay US$100. CBZ Bank was handed a monopoly of payments for application fees.
- For an emergency or express e-passport, one will be required to pay US$200.
- A nominal fee of US$20 shall be charged for every passport application fee processed at any CBZ Bank Branch countrywide.
Who Is Making The Passports?
- Zimbabwe's Government and Garsu Pasaulis (GP) as the implementing partner for the e-passport and production of other vital civil registration documents.[1]
Will Traditional Passports Still Be Valid?
- According to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage all valid traditional passports remain in use. However, Statutory Instrument 273 of 2021 "The current type of passports, issued before the date of operation of these regulations, will cease to be acceptable internationally by 31st December 2023, and will therefore need to be replaced by e-passports in terms of these regulations."
Where Can I Apply For An e-Passport?
- The Government is yet to announce how citizens can apply for the e-passport. President Mnangagwa was expected to launch the electronic passport on Tuesday (today).
References
- ↑ New passport launch set for today, The Herald, Published: December 14, 2021, Retrieved: December 14, 2021