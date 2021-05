Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic named his squad for the World Cup qualifier against South Africa and Ethiopia.

The Warriors meet Bafana Bafana between June 5-8 at the National Sports Stadium before clashing with Ethiopia a week later.

Below is the squad;

Goalkeepers

Ariel Sibanda, Martin Mapisa, Talbert Shumba

Defenders

Alec Mudimu, Divine Lunga, Tendayi Darikwa, Teenage Hadebe, Jimmy Dzingai, Jordan Zemura, Onismor Bhasera, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Brendan Galloway, Carlos Mavhurume

Midfielders

Marshall Munetsi, Butholezwe Ncube, Ovidy Karuru, Marvelous Nakamba, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Perfect Chikwende, Thabani Kamusoko, King Nadolo, Tafadzwa Rusike

Strikers

Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube, Admiral Muskwe, Knox Mutizwa, Terrence Dzvukamanja