A comic book by a Zimbabwean artists Bill Masuku
 
A list of Zimbabwe's Comic Book artists.
 
[[File:A Zimbabwean Comic Book.jpg|right|400px| A Zimbabwean Comic Book]]
 
 
*[[Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni]]
 
**The Gift /Gundog  (double comic edition) 2009
 
**The Gift (rerelease) in ComicUp (2015)
 
**Ganyamuto in ComicUp (2015)
 
*[[Eugene Ramirez Mapondera]]
 
**Hotshots issues 1-5 (2012)
 
**Umzingeli in ComicUp (2015)
 
*[[Kudzai Gumbo]]
 
**Garanyazha in ComicUp (2015)
 
*[[Tafadzwa Tarumbwa]]
 
**Ngoda Chronicles in ComicUp (2015)
 
*[[William Jaravaza]]
 
**Arcadia Knight in ComicUp (2015)
 
*[[Dananayi Muwanigwa]]
 
**Black Zeus in ComicUp (2015)
 
*[[James Magwenzi]]
 
**Golden Tiger (2016)
 
**Fyr Rush (2016)
 
About Zimbabwe's Comic Book industry
 +
 
  
 
*[[Kudzai Ngundu]]
 
**Reapers Reaper
 
**Monkey Ngano
 
*[[Tapiwa Sikota]]
 
**Dimensions (2015)
 
*[[Bill Masuku]]
 
**Captain South Africa issues 1-3 (2018)
 
**Welcome to Dead World (2019)
 
A comic book by a Zimbabwean artists Bill Masuku

A list of Zimbabwe's Comic Book artists.

  • Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni
    • The Gift /Gundog (double comic edition) 2009
    • The Gift (rerelease) in ComicUp (2015)
    • Ganyamuto in ComicUp (2015)








About Zimbabwe's Comic Book industry






  • Bill Masuku
    • Black Zeus (2015)
    • Razor Man issues 1-12 (2016)
    • Captain South Africa issues 1-3 (2018)
    • Welcome to Dead World (2019)


References

