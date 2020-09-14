Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwean Comic Book Artists"

A list of Zimbabwe's Comic Book artists.
 
==References==
 
A list of Zimbabwe's Comic Book artists.

  • Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni
    • The Gift /Gundog (double comic edition) 2009
    • The Gift (rerelease) in ComicUp (2015)
    • Ganyamuto in ComicUp (2015)








About Zimbabwe's Comic Book industry






  • Bill Masuku
    • Black Zeus (2015)
    • Razor Man issues 1-12 (2016)
    • Captain South Africa issues 1-3 (2018)
    • Welcome to Dead World (2019)
References

