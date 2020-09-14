Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwean Comic Book Artists"
A list of Zimbabwe's Comic Book artists.
- Tinodiwa Zambe Makoni
- The Gift /Gundog (double comic edition) 2009
- The Gift (rerelease) in ComicUp (2015)
- Ganyamuto in ComicUp (2015)
- Eugene Ramirez Mapondera
- Hotshots issues 1-5 (2012)
- Umzingeli in ComicUp (2015)
- Kudzai Gumbo
- Garanyazha in ComicUp (2015)
- Tafadzwa Tarumbwa
- Ngoda Chronicles in ComicUp (2015)
- William Jaravaza
- Arcadia Knight in ComicUp (2015)
- Dananayi Muwanigwa
- Black Zeus in ComicUp (2015)
- James Magwenzi
- Sunblast Red
- Golden Tiger (2016)
- Fyr Rush (2016)
- Kudzai Ngundu
- Bawt
- Reapers Reaper
- Monkey Ngano
- Tapiwa Sikota
- Dimensions (2015)
- Bill Masuku
- Black Zeus (2015)
- Razor Man issues 1-12 (2016)
- Captain South Africa issues 1-3 (2018)
- Welcome to Dead World (2019)