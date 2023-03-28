Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwean Dollar Notes and Denominations"

Pindula

Below is a list of Zimbabwean Dollar notes produced by the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] during the hyperinflation era between 2005 and 2008. The introduction of various denominations was prompted by shortage of hard cash in banks, shortage of foreign currency as well as the sky-rocketing of prices.  
 
See [[Value Of Zimbabwe Dollar]]. <br/>
  
 
Below is a list of Zimbabwean Dollar notes produced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe during the hyperinflation era between 2005 and 2008. The introduction of various denominations was prompted by shortage of hard cash in banks, shortage of foreign currency as well as the sky-rocketing of prices.

See Value Of Zimbabwe Dollar.

100trillion 08.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$100 Trillion
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




100trillion 07.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$50 Trillion
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




100trillion 05.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$20 Trillion
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




100trillion 03.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$10 Trillion
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




100trillion 06.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$50 Billion
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




100trillion 04.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$20 Billion
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




100trillion 02.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$10 Billion
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




5bil.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$5 Billion
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




200mil.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$200 Million
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




1mil.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$100 Million
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




100mil.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$1 Million
  • Date : 2008
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




100 000.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$100 000
  • Date : 2007
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




20 000.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$20 000
  • Date : 2007
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




500 d.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$500 00
  • Date : 2007
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




100.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$100. 00
  • Date : 2007
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




20d.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$20 00
  • Date : 2007
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




10.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$10 00
  • Date : 2007
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




5dollar notes.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$5 00
  • Date : 2007
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




1dollar.jpeg
  • Denomination: Z$1 00
  • Date : 2007
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




P.29.jpg
  • Denomination: Z$50 000
  • Date : 2006
  • Governor : Gideon Gono




P.30.jpg
  • Denomination: Z$100 000
  • Date : 2006
  • Governor : Gideon Gono



