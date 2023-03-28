Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwean Dollar Notes and Denominations"
Below is a list of Zimbabwean Dollar notes produced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe during the hyperinflation era between 2005 and 2008. The introduction of various denominations was prompted by shortage of hard cash in banks, shortage of foreign currency as well as the sky-rocketing of prices.
- Denomination: Z$100 Trillion
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$50 Trillion
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$20 Trillion
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$10 Trillion
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$50 Billion
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$20 Billion
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$10 Billion
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$5 Billion
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$200 Million
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$100 Million
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$1 Million
- Date : 2008
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$100 000
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$20 000
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$500 00
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$100. 00
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$20 00
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$10 00
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$5 00
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$1 00
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$5 00
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$1 00
- Date : 2007
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$50 000
- Date : 2006
- Governor : Gideon Gono
- Denomination: Z$100 000
- Date : 2006
- Governor : Gideon Gono