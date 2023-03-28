Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwean Dollar Notes and Denominations"

Below is a list of Zimbabwean Dollar notes produced by the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] during the hyperinflation era between 2005 and 2008. The introduction of various denominations was prompted by shortage of hard cash in banks, shortage of foreign currency as well as the sky-rocketing of prices.

Denomination: Z$100 Trillion

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$50 Trillion

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$20 Trillion

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$10 Trillion

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$50 Billion

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$20 Billion

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$10 Billion

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$5 Billion

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$200 Million

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$100 Million

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$1 Million

Date : 2008

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$100 000

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$20 000

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$500 00

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$100. 00

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$20 00

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$10 00

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$5 00

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$1 00

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$5 00

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$1 00

Date : 2007

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$50 000

Date : 2006

Governor : Gideon Gono











Denomination: Z$100 000

Date : 2006

Governor : Gideon Gono





