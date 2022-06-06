Difference between revisions of "ZimboTube"

ZimboTube was founded by Donald Chabata and went live on ''' 4 August 2019 ''' . <br/>

ZimboTube was founded by Donald Chabata and went live on 4 August 2019.

'''ZimboTube''' is a Zimbabwean video-sharing website headquartered in [[Bulawayo]], Zimbabwe. ZimboTube allows users to upload, view, rate, share, add to playlists, report, comment on videos, and subscribe to other users. It offers a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media videos. Available content includes video clips, TV show clips, music videos, short and documentary films, audio recordings, movie trailers, live streams, and other content such as video blogging, short original videos, and educational videos.

'''ZimboTube''' is a Zimbabwean video-sharing website headquartered in [[Bulawayo]], Zimbabwe. ZimboTube allows users to upload, view, rate, share, add to playlists, report, comment on videos, and subscribe to other users. It offers a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media videos. Available content includes video clips, TV show clips, music videos, short and documentary films, audio recordings, movie trailers, live streams, and other content such as video blogging, short original videos, and educational videos.

Zimbotube Logo

ZimboTube is a Zimbabwean video-sharing website headquartered in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. ZimboTube allows users to upload, view, rate, share, add to playlists, report, comment on videos, and subscribe to other users. It offers a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media videos. Available content includes video clips, TV show clips, music videos, short and documentary films, audio recordings, movie trailers, live streams, and other content such as video blogging, short original videos, and educational videos.

ZimboTube was founded by Donald Chabata and went live on 4 August 2019.

A cofounder is Tyga Sparta.

