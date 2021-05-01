Zimcelebs Logo

Zimcelebs is a Zimbabwean Instagram based online media company that offers celebrity gossip and news. Zimcelebs also has a YouTube channel and news website.

Founders

Zimcelebs was founded by South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman and nightclub owner Lewis John and journalist Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo. Gondo said the idea was inspired by The Shade Room in the United States.[1]

History

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Gondo said they started the project in February 2017. In March 2018 they opened the Facebook page and Zimcelebs online website.

Zimcelebs became known after it published a story that [[[Ammara Brown]] had refused to perform the song Bhachura with ExQ during a tour of the United Kingdom. Ammara and ExQ then recorded a live video denying the story published by the then relatively unknown online portal Zimcelebs.

Gondo said Zimcelebs sometimes has a complicated relationship with Zimbabwean celebrities. he said:

“We are in good books with most of them but some have blocked us. Some don’t follow us and they only get in touch when they need us to help them push their projects which we gladly do."

[1]

Mobile: +17164581461 and +19402429287

Social Media

Instagram: zimcelebs

Facebook: ZimCelebs Official

Website: Zimcelebs