Founders

Lewis John and Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

Zimcelebs was founded by South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman and nightclub owner Lewis John and journalist Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo. Gondo said the idea was inspired by The Shade Room in the United States.[1]

History

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Gondo said they started the project in February 2017. In March 2018 they opened the Facebook page and Zimcelebs online website.

Zimcelebs became known after it published a story that Ammara Brown had refused to perform the song Bhachura with ExQ during a tour of the United Kingdom. Ammara and ExQ then recorded a live video denying the story published by the then relatively unknown online portal Zimcelebs.

Gondo said Zimcelebs sometimes has a complicated relationship with Zimbabwean celebrities. he said:

“We are in good books with most of them but some have blocked us. Some don’t follow us and they only get in touch when they need us to help them push their projects which we gladly do."

Mobile: +17164581461 and +19402429287





Social Media

Instagram: zimcelebs

Facebook: ZimCelebs Official

Website: Zimcelebs





Ndipe Mic

In October 2019, Zimcelebs Media Group in collaboration with Big Bass Studios introduced Ndipe Mic whereby they release videos of artists performing unreleased material on their YouTube channel.

The videos are shot and edited by Panda Glits from Big Bass and Willis Musalad does photoshoots of the artists. Ndipe Mic is based on the United States Colors Show.[2]