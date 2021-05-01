Pindula

Zimfitmums

Zimfitmums also known as Letty Abs is a Zimbabwean fitness coach based in the United States.

Background

Husband

According to her Instagram account, she is married to Aly.[1]

Children

She has two children. Their names are unknown.


Social Media & Contacts


Pictures

  • Zimfitmums holding snow shovel

  • Zimfitmums smiling

  • Zimfitmums sitting

  • Letty Abs wearing a revealing outfit

  • Letty Abs smiling

  • Zimfitmums wearing dress

References

  1. Zimftmums, Instagram, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
