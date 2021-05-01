Zimfitmums

Zimfitmums also known as Letty Abs is a Zimbabwean fitness coach based in the United States.

Background

Husband

According to her Instagram account, she is married to Aly.[1]

Children

She has two children. Their names are unknown.





Instagram: zimfitmums





Pictures

Zimfitmums holding snow shovel

Zimfitmums smiling

Zimfitmums sitting

Letty Abs wearing a revealing outfit

Letty Abs smiling

Zimfitmums wearing dress

References