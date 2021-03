Difference between revisions of "Zimplats"

Zimplats Holdings Limited is mentioned on p26 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.

The government has twice expropriated mineral deposits from Zimplats Holdings Limited, a company that is majority-owned by the South African platinum producer, Implats. The expropriation covered 68 per cent of the deposits that Zimplats initially held – 36 per cent of the resources were expropriated between 2006-09, and a further 32 per cent in 2018. These resources were then licensed, respectively, to 1) Great Dyke Investments (GDI), a joint venture between Afromet JSC, a subsidiary of the Russian company Vi Holding, and Pen East Mining Company (a company owned by ZMDC and the military) and to 2) a joint venture between a Government investment vehicle and Karo Resources, owned by Loucas Pouroulis, whose links to President Mnangagwa date back to the second DRC War.