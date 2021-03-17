Difference between revisions of "Zimplats"

<blockquote> The government has twice expropriated mineral deposits from Zimplats Holdings Limited, a company that is majority-owned by the South African platinum producer, Implats. (Zimplats. 2020. 2019 Integrated Annual Report. Zimplats.) The expropriation covered 68 per cent of the deposits that Zimplats initially held – 36 per cent of the resources were expropriated between '''2006-09''', (Zimplats. 2020. History. Zimplats) and a further 32 per cent in '''2018'''. (Zimplats. 2018. ZIMPLATS HOLDINGS LIMITED (ARBN 083 463 058) (CODE ZIM) Mineral Resources And Ore Reserves Statement And JORC Code, 2012 Edition)

These resources were then licensed, respectively, to 1) [[Great Dyke Investments]] (GDI), (Njini, F., A. Sguazzin, and L. Prinsloo. ''Army Puts Backers Oﬀ Multibillion-Dollar Zimbabwe Platinum Mine''. 15 May 2019.) a joint venture between [[Afromet JSC]], a subsidiary of the Russian company [[Vi Holding]], (Financial Gazette. ''Tagwirei swoops on army mine''. Financial Gazette, 30 October 2019) and [[Pen East Mining]] Company (Zhangazha, W. ''Arms deal behind platinum project''. The Independent, 19 September 2014) (a company owned by [[ZMDC]] and the military (The long-time Board chairperson of the company was reported to be retired Colonel [[Tshinga Dube]] who is a Zanu-PF politburo member, was Chairman of [[Marange]] Resources and was a Minister in [[Mnangagwa]]’s first Cabinet. See Zhangazha, W. ''Arms deal behind platinum project''. 19 September 2014. The Independent)) and to 2) a joint venture between a Government investment vehicle and [[Karo Resources]], owned by [[Loucas Pouroulis]], (Loucas Pouroulis developed the Eland Platinum Mine in South Africa which he then sold to Xstrata and had previously unsuccessfully attempted to develop the Bougai platinum deposit, which was bought from Anglo American Platinum by Government. See Africa Intelligence. ''Mnangagwa and Pouroulis (Karo) solar powered partnership''. 18 September 2018) whose links to President [[Mnangagwa]] date back to the second DRC War. (Dzirutwe, M. ''Karo launches $4.2 billion Zimbabwe project, has several funding options''. 24 July 2018) </blockquote>