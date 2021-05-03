Zimsec

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the November 2020 ZIMSEC Ordinary Level Examination results on Monday 3 May 2021.

ZIMSEC Board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje told a press conference that Heads of Examination Centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from the ZIMSEC Regional Offices starting today 3 May 2021.

A total of 264 099 candidates sat for the November 2020 Ordinary Level examination as compared to 296 464 candidates who sat for the same examinations in 2019.

There was a decrease in the candidature of 32 365, thus translating to a percentage decrease of 11%.

In 2020, a total of 184 249 candidates wrote 5 or more subjects and 45 644 passed 5 or more subjects with a grade C or better giving an overall pass rate of 24.8%.

The statistics show that the 2020 pass rate decreased by 6.8% from that of 2019. However, historical analysis indicates that in 2014 a pass rate of 22.4% was recorded while in 2017, a pass rate of 28.7% was recorded.