Difference between revisions of "Zimsec 2020 O Level Results"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Zimsec The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the November 2020 ZIMSEC Ordinary Lev...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
There was a decrease in the candidature of 32 365, thus translating to a percentage decrease of 11%.
There was a decrease in the candidature of 32 365, thus translating to a percentage decrease of 11%.
|+
|+
In 2020, a total of 184 249 candidates wrote 5 or more subjects and 45 644 passed 5 or more subjects with a grade C or better giving an overall pass rate of 24.8%.
In 2020, a total of 184 249 candidates wrote 5 or more subjects and 45 644 passed 5 or more subjects with a grade C or better giving an overall pass rate of 24.8%.
|−
The statistics show that the 2020 pass rate decreased by 6.8% from that of 2019
|+
The statistics show that the 2020 pass rate decreased by 6.8% from that of 2019.
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 11:57, 3 May 2021
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) released the November 2020 ZIMSEC Ordinary Level Examination results on Monday 3 May 2021.
ZIMSEC Board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje told a press conference that Heads of Examination Centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from the ZIMSEC Regional Offices starting today 3 May 2021.
A total of 264 099 candidates sat for the November 2020 Ordinary Level examination as compared to 296 464 candidates who sat for the same examinations in 2019.
There was a decrease in the candidature of 32 365, thus translating to a percentage decrease of 11%.
Pass Rates
In 2020, a total of 184 249 candidates wrote 5 or more subjects and 45 644 passed 5 or more subjects with a grade C or better giving an overall pass rate of 24.8%.
The statistics show that the 2020 pass rate decreased by 6.8% from that of 2019.