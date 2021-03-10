The Zimsec Advanced Level November 2019 examination results were released on 14 January 2020.

Passrate

A total of 51 862 candidates sat for the November 2019 examination. The candidature increased by 5 348 from 46 478 in 2018, which was an 11,6 percent increase. Girls outsmarted boys again.

In 2019, 50 774 candidates wrote two or more subjects and 42 1 69 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects. This translated to an 83,1 percent pass rate, an increase of 1,2 percentage points from 81,9 percent as recorded in 2018.[1]