Difference between revisions of "Zimsec A Level Results (2019)"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The '''Zimsec Advanced Level November 2019 examination results''' were released on 14 January 2020. ==Passrate== A total of 51 862 candidates sat for the November 2019 e...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:34, 10 March 2021
The Zimsec Advanced Level November 2019 examination results were released on 14 January 2020.
Passrate
A total of 51 862 candidates sat for the November 2019 examination. The candidature increased by 5 348 from 46 478 in 2018, which was an 11,6 percent increase. Girls outsmarted boys again.
In 2019, 50 774 candidates wrote two or more subjects and 42 1 69 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects. This translated to an 83,1 percent pass rate, an increase of 1,2 percentage points from 81,9 percent as recorded in 2018.[1]
References
- ↑ Cletus Mushanawani, A’ Level pass rate up, girls outsmart boys, The Herald, Published: January 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 10, 2021