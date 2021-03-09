The Zimsec 2019 Ordinary Level examination results were released on 22 January 2020.

Pass Rate

The Zimbabwe School Examination Council announced that the candidates recorded a 33.9 % pass rate. Candidates were able to access their results from 6 PM on January 23, 2020, by going to the ZIMSEC website for a window period of seven days.[1]

The number of candidates who wrote five subjects and more increased from 239 441 in 2018 to 296 464.[2]

How to create an account on the ZIMSEC portal

Go to the portal Click on “Register as new user” Fill out the information required (instructions will appear on the right side of the screen)

How to log in

If you already have an account, you’ll want to log in:

Go to the portal

Enter your Username and Password as created at user registration

Click on Login

How to view results once in the portal

Once logged in select the Candidates Result option