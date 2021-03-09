Difference between revisions of "Zimsec O Level Results 2019"
Latest revision as of 13:04, 9 March 2021
The Zimsec 2019 Ordinary Level examination results were released on 22 January 2020.
Pass Rate
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council announced that the candidates recorded a 33.9 % pass rate. Candidates were able to access their results from 6 PM on January 23, 2020, by going to the ZIMSEC website for a window period of seven days.[1]
The number of candidates who wrote five subjects and more increased from 239 441 in 2018 to 296 464.[2]
How to create an account on the ZIMSEC portal
- Go to the portal
- Click on “Register as new user”
- Fill out the information required (instructions will appear on the right side of the screen)
How to log in
If you already have an account, you’ll want to log in:
- Go to the portal
- Enter your Username and Password as created at user registration
- Click on Login
How to view results once in the portal
Once logged in select the Candidates Result option
References
- ↑ November 2019 ZIMSEC O’Level Results Out Now, Check Them Online, TechZim, Published: January 22, 2021, Retrieved: March 9, 2021
- ↑ Cletus Mushanawani, O-LEVEL RESULTS OUT, The Herald, Published: January 22, 2020, Retrieved: March 9, 2021