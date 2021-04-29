ZIMSEC Registration Fees

These were the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) registration fees and closing dates for the Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level June and November 2020 examinations. All prices are in Zimbabwean dollars

Grade 7

Candidates at private schools- $264 for all 5 subjects

Candidates at Government schools- $125 for all 5 subjects

O Level fees per subject

School Candidates- $190.00

Private Candidates- $190.00

Extra-Territorial Candidates- $443.00

A Level fees per subject=

School Candidates- $351.00

Private Candidates- $351.00

Communication Skills- $324.00

Extra-Territorial Candidates- $716.00

In 2020, students who wanted to sit for the June 2020 examinations had to make payments and submissions before 28 February 2020. For November 2020 examinations, the closing date for payments and submission of entries was 27 March 2020 while the closing date for late entry was 15 May 2020.[1]