*Candidates at Government schools- $125 for all 5 subjects
*Candidates at Government schools- $125 for all 5 subjects
==O Level fees per subject==
*Extra-Territorial Candidates- $443.00
==A Level fees per subject==
*School Candidates- $351.00
*Communication Skills- $324.00
*Extra-Territorial Candidates- $716.00
==Closing Dates==
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= ZIMSEC registration fees, ZIMSEC reg fees O Level, ZIMSEC Reg fee Private, ZIMSEC Reg Fee 2021
|image= Zimbabwe_Schools_Examination_Council_ZIMSEC_logo.png
|image_alt=
These were the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) registration fees and closing dates for the Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level June and November 2020 examinations. All prices are in Zimbabwean dollars
Grade 7
- Candidates at private schools- $264 for all 5 subjects
- Candidates at Government schools- $125 for all 5 subjects
O Level fees per subject
- School Candidates- $190.00
- Private Candidates- $190.00
- Extra-Territorial Candidates- $443.00
A Level fees per subject
- School Candidates- $351.00
- Private Candidates- $351.00
- Communication Skills- $324.00
- Extra-Territorial Candidates- $716.00
Closing Dates
In 2020, students who wanted to sit for the June 2020 examinations had to make payments and submissions before 28 February 2020. For November 2020 examinations, the closing date for payments and submission of entries was 27 March 2020 while the closing date for late entry was 15 May 2020.[1]
References
- ↑ Garikayi Dzoma, ZIMSEC June And November 2020 Registration Dates And Fees, Revision Online, Published: February 7, 2020, Retrieved: April 29, 2020