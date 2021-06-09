Difference between revisions of "Zimuto High School"

Zimuto High School is about 16km from Masvingo, in Masvingo Province. A notable alumni was Solomon Mujuru.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address:

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Zimuto High School is an English speaking, Christian secondary school, run by the Reformed Church In Zimbabwe (RCZ) co-educational boarding school for "A" level and "O" level pupils in Zimbabwe. It is among the best high schools in the country and the SADC region attracting student from beyond national boundaries. It is located in Masvingo province only about 16 kilometers outside the city (Masvingo). Zimuto High School is a school that caters for the students from the age of 13 years at Form 1, through Secondary School to A Level. During the High School years Zimuto offers the youngsters some a variety of courses which give students good survival skills. “Tinokwirira” is the school's motto. It comprises more than 50 teaching staff and employs more than 100 non teaching ones. The headmaster is Mr Harris Mashava whilst the deputy is Mr Jonathan Makaudze.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Solomon Mujuru, Zimbabwean general and politician





Other information