Difference between revisions of "Zimuto High School"

Zimuto High School is an English speaking, Christian secondary school, run by the Reformed Church In Zimbabwe (RCZ) co-educational boarding school for "A" level and "O" level pupils in Zimbabwe. It is among the best high schools in the country and the SADC region attracting student from beyond national boundaries. It is located in Masvingo province only about 16 kilometers outside the city (Masvingo). Zimuto High School is a school that caters for the students from the age of 13 years at Form 1, through Secondary School to A Level. During the High School years Zimuto offers the youngsters some a variety of courses which give students good survival skills. "Tinokwirira" is the school's motto . It comprises more than 50 teaching staff and employs more than 100 non teaching ones. The headmaster is Mr Harris Mashava whilst the deputy is Mr Jonathan Makaudze .

Location

Address: P.Bag 9038, Masvingo.

Telephone: 077 284 3680, 039265466,. 039264209, 039-7277.

Cell:

Email:

Web: http://www.zimutohighschool.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/zimutohighschooloff/



History

“Tinokwirira” is the school's motto.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmaster is Mr Harris Mashava and deputy head is Mr Jonathan Makaudze.

O and A level.

Events

Associations

Solomon Mujuru, Zimbabwean general and politician





Other information

Further Reading

Former Students Revive Zimuto High TellZimNews, 8 October 2020. Zimuto High School head Harrison Mashava said that the 1985 form four class had been the most outstanding of late, having funded the electrification of the girls’ hostel and the dining hall using solar panels. http://www.tellzim.com/2020/10/former-students-revive-zimuto-high.html

Chaos As A Level Students Run Amok At Zimuto High School? ZimEye, 24 September 2019 https://www.zimeye.net/2019/09/24/chaos-as-a-level-students-run-amok-at-zimuto-high-school/