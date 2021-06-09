Difference between revisions of "Zimuto High School"
Latest revision as of 11:17, 9 June 2021
Zimuto High School is about 16km from Masvingo, in Masvingo Province. A notable alumni was Solomon Mujuru. It is run by the Reformed Church In Zimbabwe (RCZ).
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: P.Bag 9038, Masvingo.
Telephone: 077 284 3680, 039265466,. 039264209, 039-7277.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.zimutohighschool.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/zimutohighschooloff/
History
Zimuto High School reportedly among the best high schools in the country and the SADC region attracting student from beyond national boundaries. In 2018 is was ranked 52nd in O Level pass rate.
“Tinokwirira” is the school's motto.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
It has had over 50 teaching staff and 100 non-teaching.
Headmaster is Mr Harris Mashava and deputy head is Mr Jonathan Makaudze.
- O and A level.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Solomon Mujuru, Zimbabwean general and politician
Other information
Further Reading
Former Students Revive Zimuto High TellZimNews, 8 October 2020. Zimuto High School head Harrison Mashava said that the 1985 form four class had been the most outstanding of late, having funded the electrification of the girls’ hostel and the dining hall using solar panels. http://www.tellzim.com/2020/10/former-students-revive-zimuto-high.html
Chaos As A Level Students Run Amok At Zimuto High School? ZimEye, 24 September 2019 https://www.zimeye.net/2019/09/24/chaos-as-a-level-students-run-amok-at-zimuto-high-school/