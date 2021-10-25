In July 2018, Zingange Makabichi was elected to Ward 4 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1468 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Pfura RDC with 1468 votes, beating Releigh Chimombwa of MDC Alliance with 216 votes and Bernard Nyamutowa of PRC with 144 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

